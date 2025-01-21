"Send that YouTuber back" - WWE fans react to major Logan Paul announcement

The WWE Universe has weighed in on a recent Logan Paul announcement that was made on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. The Maverick has been absent from the squared circle since losing the United States Championship match to LA Knight at SummerSlam 2024.

During his appearance at the WWE RAW on Netflix Kickoff last month, the 29-year-old revealed he would move from SmackDown to join the red brand via the ongoing Transfer Window. Logan attended the historic RAW Netflix premiere as a part of the California crowd.

Last night on the flagship show, Michael Cole announced that Logan Paul would make his RAW debut next week. WWE later posted on X (FKA Twitter) to share the announcement, noting the YouTube sensation is coming to Netflix.

The WWE Universe does not seem excited about the announcement. Several fans trolled Paul while reacting to the post.

You can check out some of the fan reactions in the picture below:

Wrestling fans are criticizing Logan Paul ahead of his RAW debut on X. [Image via WWE's X]

Current WWE champion issues a warning to Logan Paul

After announcing he would be switching brands during the RAW on Netflix Kickoff Show, Logan Paul put WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther on notice.

Responding to The Maverick during the later stages of the same show, The Ring General initially praised the former United States Champion and referred to him as a jack of all trades before issuing a warning. The 37-year-old stated if he were to wrestle Logan in a title match, he would gladly ''slap the stupid smirk off'' the latter's face.

"He is obviously a very talented man, athletically, but also in the entertainment world. He is the jack of all trades, as they say. That being said, I think my English is pretty good. So, I'm going to make it even simpler. If Logan Paul thinks he can walk in here and take this [the title] away from me, if he ever makes it to the top of that line to challenge me for the World Heavyweight Championship, it will be my duty and my pleasure to slap the stupid smirk off his face," he said. [From 52:02 to 52:43]

You can check out Gunther's comments in the video below:

Gunther is set to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso on the January 25 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event. The two RAW Superstars have faced each other twice in singles competition, with the Imperium leader emerging victorious on both occasions.

