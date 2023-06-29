Serious accusation made against Jacob Fatu, Roman Reigns' cousin

Roman Reigns' cousin and current MLW National Openweight Champion Jacob Fatu has been accused of no-showing an event and not returning the money.

Jacob Fatu is the cousin of Roman Reigns and The Usos in real life. He has worked for several promotions over the years, including MLW.

As per a nonprofit organization Jake's Network of Hope, Jacob Fatu made an agreement with them to appear at a fundraising event. Fatu ended up no-showing the event, much to the disappointment of the organization.

Jenn Harper, Director of Development at Jake's Network of Hope, has now commented on the same. The organization recently hosted a wrestling fundraiser event. The show promoted appearances from a bunch of notable names like Billy Gunn, Tatanka, Jacob Fatu, and Vampiro. Fatu didn't attend the event and canceled his appearance shortly before the show.

Here's what Harper had to say:

"Jacob called and said that there was a family emergency. We gave him the benefit of the doubt. At Jake's, we are 100% about family and said that if he can't make it, that's fine... we rescheduled the flight that he missed originally. About an hour after that flight took off, we were made aware from him that he wasn't coming. After that, he ghosted us, he ghosted the production team that puts together the wrestling show, and he ghosted the person that booked him for us." [From 01:14 to 01:47]

Harper initially decided against making serious accusations against Jacob Fatu in a public forum. She was surprised when she noticed on social media that several other organizations had previously made accusations against Fatu.

Darby McCarthy of NBC 26 reached out to Jacob Fatu to get his comments on the accusations. Unfortunately, there's been no response from him yet.

Jacob Fatu's message to Roman Reigns after he completed 1000 days as Universal Champion

Fatu occasionally interacts with members of The Bloodline on social media. He has previously shown interest in becoming a member of The Bloodline on WWE TV.

Roman Reigns recently completed 1000 days as the Universal Champion and received congratulatory messages from all corners of the pro-wrestling world. Fatu heaped praise on Reigns as well in an Instagram post.

