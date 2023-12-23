Serious charges dropped on 23-year-old star; wrestler apologizes

In the latest news, a Japanese wrestler outside WWE who was arrested over suspected forced obscenity has issued an apology, and charges against him were dropped.

The name in question is Yasutaka Yano, who made headlines alongside Kinya Okada in October 2023. The two men faced accusations of a public incident in Sendai, Japan, involving inappropriate physical contact with a woman in her 20s, on April 16.

The woman's report prompted an investigation into Okada and Yano, leading Pro Wrestling NOAH to part ways with both wrestlers within a month. Now, eight months later, Yano has broken his silence.

According to POST Wrestling, in a December statement, he apologized for his actions while respecting the privacy of the woman involved. He revealed the charges against him had been dismissed, and his apology accepted, marking a turning point in this complex chapter.

With remorse etched in his words, the former Pro Wrestling NOAH star recognized the harm inflicted on both the person he wronged and the wrestling world he cherishes.

Yano's apology stated (translated from Japanese):

"In the future, I vow to work hard and earnestly, remembering what I did and the inconvenience I caused everyone, so that something like this will never happen again."

When did wrestler Yasutaka Yano have his last in-ring bout?

The 23-year-old Yano joined Pro Wrestling NOAH three years ago, eager to carve his name in the ring. Okada who is 30, has called the Japanese promotion home since 2018, with his experience acting as a guiding light for many.

Their last dance under the NOAH banner took place in April 2023 and served as a bitter-sweet closing chapter for their intertwined journeys.

A cloud of silence hangs over Kinya Okada's situation. While the charges were dropped against Yano, no information has been publicly released regarding Okada's legal status.

Only time will tell if fans will ever witness these two wrestlers back inside the squared circle in other promotions such as TNA Wrestling or All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

