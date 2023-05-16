Seth Rollins is 11 days away from guaranteed record that's never been touched in WWE's 70-year history

WWE veteran Seth Rollins is mere days away from making a historic record.

The Visionary has done it all in WWE. He is one of the most decorated superstars in history and is a sure-fire future Hall of Famer.

Seth Rollins is all set to take on former WWE rival AJ Styles at Night of Champions. The winner of the bout will become the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion. An interesting stat has been pointed out by Wrestling Stats & Info on Twitter regarding Rollins' upcoming outing in Saudi Arabia.

Rollins will become the first wrestler in WWE's 70-year history to be involved in three different matches to crown an inaugural champion.

"Since the formal establishment of @WWE in 1963, no one in its 70-year history has ever been involved in 3 different matches to crown 3 different inaugural champions while on the #WWE roster. At #WWENOC, @WWERollins will become the 1st. #WWENXT - Universal - World Heavyweight," the account reported.

It must be noted that WWE was founded in 1953 (not 1963) as the Capitol Wrestling Corporation, hence making the promotion 70 years old.

Seth Rollins is determined to leave Night of Champions with gold on his waist

Rollins would love to beat AJ Styles and leave Saudi Arabia with the brand-new World Heavyweight Championship. On tonight's episode of RAW, The Visionary took a shot at WWE's main eventers.

He stated that nobody on the top wants to take risks. He added that WWE's top names are more about protecting themselves rather than trying to push the business forward.

11 years ago, Rollins defeated Jinder Mahal to become the inaugural NXT Champion. At SummerSlam 2016, he lost to Finn Balor in a match to determine the inaugural WWE Universal Champion.

At Night of Champions, it remains to be seen if Rollins manages to make it 2-1 and defeats AJ Styles to become the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion.

What do you think of Rollins' massive accomplishment? Will he end up putting AJ Styles down at Night of Champions?

