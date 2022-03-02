Seth Rollins has 4-word reaction to Becky Lynch's scars from Bianca Belair's attack

Seth Rollins has finally reacted to Becky Lynch's graphic scars from getting mercilessly whipped by Bianca Belair on last night's RAW.

Becky Lynch was involved in a Six-Woman Tag Team match on last night's episode of WWE RAW. She teamed up with Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop, and the trio battled Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, and Bianca Belair.

During the bout's final moments, Belair whipped Lynch with her hair, and the attack left several scars on Lynch's body.

Big Time Becks later shared a picture showing her scars and stated in the caption that no one could stop her. Rollins noticed Lynch's tweet and responded by heaping major praise on her.

You can check it out below:

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch have been together for about three years now

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch began dating in early 2019. At WrestleMania that year, Rollins defeated Brock Lesnar to win the Universal title. Lynch became a double Women's Champion in the main event later that night. Shortly after, the duo tagged together on WWE TV as well.

Lynch and Rollins got engaged in August 2019, and their first child was born in December 2020. The power couple has been doing quite well for itself on WWE TV over the past three years.

Becky Lynch is set to defend her RAW Women's title against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38. She had previously defeated her in 26 seconds in her return match at SummerSlam 2021. It remains to be seen if history will repeat itself at The Show of Shows.

As for Rollins, he is currently aligned with Kevin Owens on WWE RAW. The two former Universal Champions will be competing in a Triple Threat Match for the RAW Tag Team titles next week. Alpha Academy will defend their belts against RK-Bro and Rollins-Owens.

What was your immediate reaction to Bianca Belair brutally whipping Becky Lynch with her hair on RAW? Will Belair finally end Lynch's reign as RAW Women's Champion at WrestleMania 38? Share your comments below!

