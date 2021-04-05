Seth Rollins accuses Cesaro of reporting him on Twitter

The feud between Seth Rollins and Cesaro continues to build both inside and out of the ring. The former WWE Champion has taken to Twitter to publicly accuse Cesaro of reporting him to the social media platform.

In a recent tweet, Rollins openly accused "ZAZARO," including a screenshot of the message he received from Twitter, notifying him someone had reported his account.

I know this was YOU ZAZAROW!!!! Tell your people to LEAVE ME ALONE!! pic.twitter.com/dIoeGK18o3 — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) April 4, 2021

However, Twitter appears to be in Rollins' favor and has said it will not investigate the matter further. You can see the full screenshot on Seth Rollins' Twitter profile.

Hilariously, Rollins told Cesaro to tell his people to leave him alone. The Messiah is clearly making the assumption the King of Swing is behind the German report, given he is of Swiss-German descent.

The likelihood of Cesaro being the one behind the report is low and it is probably the work of a disgruntled fan.

Seth Rollins hasn't been enjoying Cesaro's swing as of late

In the build-up to their anticipated WrestleMania encounter, Cesaro has plagued Seth Rollins at every turn with his swing.

Starting with Rollins' accomplice Murphy several weeks ago, the coffee-loving superstar has stopped at nothing to use the popular move. He's used it to play mind games with his opponent en-route to the Grandest Stage of Them All.

This past week on SmackDown, the pair squared up to each other in the ring to have it out on the microphone. As expected, Cesaro would take the upper hand, taunting a dapper Rollins with consistent swing references.

Who do you think will come out on top at WrestleMania? Will Cesaro catch Rollins in another dreaded swing? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.