"God, I miss him" - Seth Rollins addresses Bray Wyatt's WWE release

Seth Rollins admits he misses Bray Wyatt’s presence in WWE after his former in-ring rival’s 12-year run with the company abruptly ended.

Wyatt, who also performed as The Fiend, feuded with Rollins in several storylines during their time together on WWE’s main roster. The former Wyatt Family member’s future in wrestling is uncertain after he unexpectedly received his release from WWE on July 31.

Rollins participated in a media call this week ahead of his match against Edge at WWE SummerSlam. Asked by Metro’s Alistair McGeorge if his current character has drawn inspiration from Wyatt and Triple H, Rollins briefly addressed Wyatt’s departure.

“Bray Wyatt… God, I miss him,” Rollins said. “I wouldn’t say I drew much inspiration from him. He was way out there with the stuff he wanted to do character-wise and it worked for him. For me, not so much. That’s not really where I sit when it comes to characters in wrestling, but it worked well for him.”

Seth Rollins discusses Triple H’s influence

Much like Triple H, Seth Rollins has portrayed several different characters during his nine years on WWE’s main roster.

While the 35-year-old does not see many similarities between himself and Bray Wyatt, he certainly does with Triple H.

“Triple H is definitely someone who my character draws inspiration from,” Rollins said. “Obviously he played a major role in kind of the beginnings of my character and sort of what it’s become. But if you look at his career, his character always kind of did the same thing, evolved very naturally over the years. He was able to kind of teeter back and forth to both ends of the spectrum.”

Seth Rollins worked alongside Triple H as a member of The Authority between 2014 and 2016. He also picked up a statement-making victory over his long-time mentor at WrestleMania 33 in 2017, earning himself The Kingslayer nickname.

