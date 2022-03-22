Seth Rollins addresses Cody Rhodes rumors on RAW

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins addressed rumors regarding the return of Cody Rhodes on the latest edition of RAW.

Seth Rollins made several interruptions on the Monday Night Show in his desperate attempts to gain a place on the WrestleMania card. The first one was during a match between Rey & Dominik Mysterio and the team of Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. The second came during AJ Styles' in-ring promo.

During the latter segment, Rollins made several propositions to The Phenomenal One with WrestleMania implications. However, the crowd soon began chanting for Rhodes, prompting a response from Rollins:

"Rumors are a lot of fun."

WWE soon confirmed that Seth would face Styles later in the night. If the former wins, he will face Edge at the Grandest Stage of Them All instead of The Phenomenal One.

Why were fans chanting Cody Rhodes' name at Seth Rollins?

The chants that prompted Seth's response were for AEW EVP Cody Rhodes and soon-to-be WWE Superstar.

Several scenarios have been rumored for the return. But perhaps the most talked-about plan is a reported match between The American Nightmare and Seth Rollins.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse



#WWERaw Fans chant for Cody Rhodes again. When he makes his return, the pop will be huge. Fans chant for Cody Rhodes again. When he makes his return, the pop will be huge.#WWERaw

Despite speculation, no return date has yet been confirmed for Cody. Likewise, no match between him and Seth Rollins is yet scheduled for the "Grandest Stage of Them All."

What do you think of the 'Cody' chants on RAW? Do you think we will see Rollins vs. Rhodes at WrestleMania 38? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

Edited by Angana Roy