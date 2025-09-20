Seth Rollins addresses in-ring retirement ahead of WWE Wrestlepalooza

WWE Wrestlepalooza takes place in Indiana, and Seth Rollins cleared the air about retirement as he provided a timeline about his in-ring status and some insight into his contract with the Stamford-based promotion.

Seth Rollins emerged as the biggest heel in the business when he faked an injury and cashed in the Money in the Bank contract on CM Punk to win the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2025. The Vision's feud with The Straight Edge Superstar won't end anytime soon on the red brand.

In an appearance on Nightcap ahead of Wrestlepalooza, Shannon Sharpe asked Seth Rollins about retirement from the industry and if he has a potential timeline for it. The two-time World Heavyweight, two-time Universal, and two-time WWE Champion stated that he might not want to wrestle into his 50s and wants to spend time with his daughter in the coming years. Moreover, he stated he only has a few years left on his contract.

"I don't know if I want to do it into my 50s. I have a couple of years left on my contract with WWE. My daughter is four and a half years old, almost five. And I wouldn't mind spending some extra time with her in a few years. So, we'll see what happens," Rollins said.

Seth Rollins will compete at WWE Wrestlepalooza

Becky Lynch entered the ongoing feud between Seth Rollins and CM Punk when she appeared in France and attacked The Second City Saint during the Fatal 4-Way match at WWE Clash in Paris 2025. After the event, Lynch took things further and humiliated Punk on Monday Night RAW.

A few days later, AJ Lee made her epic return to the Stamford-based promotion on Friday Night SmackDown in Chicago and attacked Becky Lynch. The feud became more personal, and Seth Rollins agreed to a Mixed Tag Team match against Punk and Lee at Wrestlepalooza in Indiana.

While the match doesn't have too much at stake, there are certain milestones to account for. This will be AJ Lee's first match in the company since 2015. Meanwhile, this will be the first time in over six years since Lynch teamed up with Rollins for a Mixed Tag Team match at a premium live event.

