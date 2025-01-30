Seth Rollins addresses retirement; possible post-WWE plans

Seth Rollins has been in WWE for over a decade, and it will be tough for the fans when The Visionary finally retires from in-ring competition. Ahead of Royal Rumble 2025, Rollins addressed what retirement could look like and if he had any dreams to follow outside the Stamford-based company.

Over the past few years, Seth Rollins has been the cornerstone of the company, as he's been featured in several high-profile storylines and matches. However, Father Time comes for every wrestler, and The Visionary would be no different when he decides to hang up his wrestling boots for good.

In an interview with Jimmy Traina on Sports Illustrated, the host asked Seth Rollins if he had any solid plans following his in-ring retirement and what it would look like. He also asked Rollins if he would be interested in contributing to the NFL by any chance when he is done as a performer.

Rollins talked about his family life and how much he liked and wanted to spend time at home and see his daughter grow up. He also joked about kicking NFL broadcaster and legend Tom Brady off his spot and taking it for himself. The 38-year-old further spoke about his dream to call a Chicago Bears game someday and also noted his desire to try his hand at color commentary in the future.

"I mean family life rules, man. I have a great time when it's just me and the girls. I love just chilling and hanging out and taking the kid to all of her little activities or dance classes and her gymnastics classes and all that stuff. I also would love to kick Tom Brady out of the booth and take his spot. [...] When I'm done winning championships, I would love to come in there and do that. My dream is to sit in a booth and call a Bears game. I would love to be on color for one of those things play-by-play. It might be over my pay grade, but I could do some color commentary. [...] I can get some stuff done. I think I might add a little flavor to it too," Rollins said. [From 10:30 to 11:13]

You can check out his comments in the video below:

Seth Rollins is set to compete at WWE Royal Rumble 2025

Earlier this month, Seth Rollins made history when he main-evented WWE Monday Night RAW alongside CM Punk in the show's Netflix debut. Unfortunately, he lost to The Second City Saint.

However, he has a new plan in action and wants to spoil CM Punk's chances of winning the Men's Royal Rumble Match and finally headlining WrestleMania. Moreover, he also has eyes on Roman Reigns as he does not want him to return to the top of the mountain in WWE.

It'll be interesting to see which star comes out on top in the 30-man battle at WWE Royal Rumble on February 1.

