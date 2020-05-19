A bright young Superstar has joined Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins may have failed at Money in the Bank, but his goal of saving the WWE Universe and serving as the guiding light of Monday nights goes on. That was evident tonight when he added another fallen Superstar to his group.

It was a roller coaster of a night for Austin Theory on Monday Night RAW. Though it seemed like everything had been worked out, Theory was tossed out of Zelina Vega's stable, with Andrade and Angel Garza battering him following a tag team loss.

However, when things looked grim, a hand reached out to the Unproven One, bringing him into the fold of the Monday Night Messiah.

Austin Theory finds a new leader in Seth Rollins

As Austin Theory sat ringside, contemplating what went wrong, Seth Rollins was accompanying Murphy for his match with Aleister Black. The Striking Man from Amsterdam was battering Murphy left and right, seemingly set to pick up another pinfall win over his longtime rival.

That is, until Austin Theory ran in the ring and attacked Black. Theory and Murphy decimated Aleister Black, ending the beatdown with Theory dropping the former NXT Champion with the ATL.

Seth Rollins embraced his new protege, much to the chagrin of Murphy, who didn't know how to feel about the newest disciple. Still, if Rollins can find a way to bring out the best in Theory, something Vega couldn't, Rollins may once again be standing atop RAW, ruling with an iron fist.