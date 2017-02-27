WWE News: Seth Rollins at venue for RAW, could appear tonight in Green Bay

Could we see Seth Rollins back sooner than expected?

Rollins will address his status tonight on RAW

What’s the story?

Multiple sources are speculating that we could see Seth Rollins making his return to RAW tonight in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

PWinsider has reported that Rollins is indeed physically present in Green Bay, where WWE RAW is taking place and WWE has tweeted that Seth will be addressing his injury status on the show.

In case you didn’t know...

Seth Rollins has been out of action ever since he was attacked by Samoa Joe in the closing moments of Monday Night RAW on January 30th. Rollins re-injured his knee as a result of the vicious attack.

Here’s a video of Joe’s attack on Rollins, where Rollins sustained the injury:

This injury comes just over a year after the first time Rollins had injured his knee during a match against Kane, in Dublin, Ireland. Rollins had missed out on WrestleMania 32 as a result and his current injury has been signalling towards the same fate for him with Wrestlemania 33 this time.

The Heart of the matter...

WWE has confirmed via Twitter that Seth Rollins is in fact in Green Bay for tonight’s Fastlane Go-Home edition of Monday Night RAW.

According to their tweet, Seth is expected to address the status of his injury that he suffered at the hands of Samoa Joe, during Joe’s unexpected RAW debut in January.

It was initially assumed that Rollins would be addressing his injury in a taped interview with Michael Cole, but him being present in Green Bay has given rise to speculation about whether the WWE Universe might actually see Rollins live on RAW and whether or not he might return to in-ring action.

What’s next?

Rollins has also been sending cryptic messages to Triple H after his injury, on Instagram. Here’s a video on WWE’s official YouTube channel that takes note of the same:

Tonight's RAW will tell us essentially everything we need to know about the future for Seth Rollins.

Will he recover in time to compete at Wrestlemania? Is the injury worse than we anticipated? Could this result in a long-term hiatus for The Architect? We expect to have all of these questions answered tonight, during Monday Night RAW, which will air live from The Resch Center, in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Sportskeeda’s take...

We can only hope this injury is not as severe as it could potentially be. The best case scenario for Rollins is that the damage was minimal and that he can return soon to seek revenge against Samoa Joe and Triple H.

However, just like with any type of injury, Seth must be cautious and take the necessary time needed to recover. Otherwise, he could sustain long-term or permanent damage to the knee.

