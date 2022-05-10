Former WWE Champion attacks Cody Rhodes during US Title match on RAW

Cody Rhodes was attacked by former WWE Champion Seth Rollins during his United States Championship match against Theory on the latest episode of RAW.

Their feud began at WrestleMania 38 last month, where The American Nightmare was revealed as The Visionary's surprise opponent. Rollins was defeated in the bout and again in a rematch at WrestleMania Backlash this past Sunday night. However, it seems their feud isn't over yet.

Cody Rhodes was robbed of the United States Title on RAW as Seth Rollins attacked him from behind. Although he won the bout via disqualification, the former AEW EVP didn't win the title.

Rollins then attacked Cody at ringside, and he concluded with a vicious Curb Stomp on top of the announce table. It's possible that the two stars will collide at WWE Hell in a Cell next month inside the demonic structure.

Rollins has lost twice to Cody, and he'll have a much greater chance of defeating The American Nightmare in a match where weapons will be legal. He'll be able to use it to his advantage. While it'll be a great way to end the feud, we need to wait for the official confirmation.

Do you think Cody Rhodes would've won the US Title on RAW? Let us know in the comments section below!

Why did WWE release the next Brock Lesnar? We asked a WWE hall of Famer right here.

Edited by Angana Roy