Seth Rollins attacks Murphy following Steel Cage Match

On Monday Night RAW, Seth Rollins battled Dominik Mysterio in a Steel Cage Match. It was another stellar outing for the young WWE Superstar, and an impressive match overall.

Prior to the match, The Monday Night Messiah spoke to his Disciple, Murphy. The former WWE Champion told Murphy not to interfere in the bout while slapping him around the locker room a bit.

That didn't work, though, as Murphy rushed to the ring when Rollins found himself on the receiving end of a beatdown courtesy of Dominik. He slid a kendo stick to Rollins, putting him in control of the match.

Unfortunately, while Murphy stopped Rey Mysterio from holding the door open for his son, he decided to slam it without looking at who was walking through. Rollins was nearly knocked unconscious, and it was only because Murphy prevented Dominik from climbing up the cage that Rollins was able to win the match.

Seth Rollins demolishes Murphy post-match

After two Curb Stomps to Dominik Mysterio, Seth Rollins picked up another win over the young WWE Superstar. As he left the ring, Murphy held the door for him. Rollins seemed to have forgiven Murphy after he'd sacrificed himself to keep Dominik in the cage.

However, that wasn't the case. Seth Rollins bounced Murphy from barricade to cage, berating Murphy for never listening to him.

He finished the job launching the cage door into his face and seemingly ending his relationship with Murphy in the process.

Rollins walked off, stopping momentarily to tell Angie Mysterio that he hoped their Aaliyah would grow up to be better. Speaking of Aaliyah, as she and Angie joined Rey and Dominik in the ring, she paused at the steps to check on Murphy.