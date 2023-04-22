Seth Rollins' Backlash match is the product of some impressive long-term booking from WWE

Seth Rollins' Backlash opponent was revealed to be Omos last night on WWE SmackDown.

This announcement has confused many wrestling fans. The two men have never faced off one-on-one and there has been no interaction between them this past week on RAW.

Interestingly, Omos and Rollins have had a few interactions on TV in the past, with many fans pulling up an interaction between them back in 2022. Rollins was bragging about the fact that he broke John Cena's nose as part of the backstage segment before being interrupted by Omos and MVP.

This was ahead of Money in the Bank, where MVP claimed that Omos would win the gimmick match since many believed that he wouldn't need a ladder to reach the briefcase.

The end of the segment saw MVP tell Rollins that Omos was inevitable and there was nothing anyone could do to stop him.

At Money in the Bank, Omos was as problematic as expected, but after a Curb Stomp from Rollins on the apron, he was taken out of the match and powerbombed through the announce table.

Rollins was seemingly the main man who cost The Nigerian Giant the match and the MITB contract, which left him with very little to do on RAW for several months.

Does Omos blame Seth Rollins for not being prominently booked in WWE?

With the Draft coming up, Omos could have requested this match against Rollins after seeing The Visionary come out on top at WrestleMania and knowing it could be his final chance to settle the score.

Rollins is already a main event-level superstar in WWE and he took away Omos' only shot at becoming World Champion in one swift move.

Do you have any other theories regarding Seth Rollins' match against Omos at Backlash? Share your thoughts in the comments section below

Check out a never-before-heard Chris Benoit story right here from a WWE Hall of Famer

Poll : 0 votes