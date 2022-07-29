“It has more than one side” - Seth Rollins on backstage reaction to part-timers possibly stealing WWE stars' spotlight 

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins recently shared his thoughts on part-timers like Logan Paul and Pat McAfee wrestling a match at SummerSlam.

Logan Paul will go one-on-one against The Miz at the Biggest Party of the Summer while McAfee will lock horns with Happy Corbin. WWE's decision to grant match-time to part-timers instead of their rising stars has come under scrutiny from fans, as many questioned the company's long-term goals.

Speaking on the subject in an interview with Sports1, Seth Rollins stated that he understands if some of the backstage talent is frustrated, but in the end, it's about the business.

"When someone works their *ss off every week to be on a show like that, there's frustration and I totally understand that. But also to consider: For Paul's and McAfee's opponents, The Miz and Happy Corbin, the SummerSlam will be a big day that they really deserve and that they might not experience without them. As I said, it has more than one side. I understand both perspectives and in the end, I don't have to decide what is wrong and what is right. Other people decide what should bring in money for the company. My job is to give it my all in the ring! [H/T: Sports1]

Seth Rollins believes Logan Paul and Pat McAfee could bring new fans to WWE

Seth Rollins continued to talk about the impact of featuring popular celebrities like Logan Paul and Pat McAfee on WWE programming.

The Visionary stated that the duo have a wide reach in the general public which could help in bringing new fans to the fold:

"There are two sides to the issue. The idea behind putting Logan Paul in the ring is to attract new fans. People who know Logan Paul, and there are a lot of them, but don't watch WWE. A similar idea is behind the appearances of Pat McAfee, who also reaches many people with his podcast who are not necessarily WWE fans. If we succeed in gaining new fans, drawing more eyes to our product, earning more money, which is then also used to pay our own stars, then that's definitely a good thing," Rollins added.

Both Logan Paul and Pat McAfee have previously wrestled inside the squared circle. The duo were in action at WrestleMania 38 where McAfee faced off against Theory and Vince McMahon in back-to-back matches.

Logan Paul, meanwhile, teamed up with The Miz to defeat The Mysterios in a tag team bout. The social media megastar put on an entertaining performance at the Show of Shows and was hailed as a "natural" by many fans.

