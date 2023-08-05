Seth Rollins beats legendary 20-time champion after SmackDown goes off the air

Seth Rollins is all set for a big World Heavyweight Title defense against The Judgment Day's Finn Balor at SummerSlam. However, one night before, he defended the title against a legendary 20-time champion on a SmackDown dark match.

SmackDown emanated from Dayton, Ohio, just one night before WWE goes to Detroit for SummerSlam. Rollins headlined RAW this week as he teamed up with Sami Zayn to defeat Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest.

In the post-SmackDown dark match, Seth Rollins defeated living legend The Miz to retain the World Heavyweight Championship.

It seems like it was a warm-up for Rollins. Some may remember their match from mid-April this year, with both men delivering beyond expectations. We're sure that the match wasn't as good post-SmackDown, but it was still a treat to see two future Hall of Famers go at it in a dark match.

The Miz will be at SummerSlam for the Battle Royal and was at ringside tonight along with some other competitors - including AJ Styles, Santos Escobar, Karrion Kross, and more.

Will The Miz win the battle royal? And can Seth Rollins retain the World Heavyweight Title? Or is it Judgment Day's time to shine?

