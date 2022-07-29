"It's a joint effort" - Seth Rollins describes how his and Becky Lynch's flashy outfits are created

Seth Rollins recently revealed how he and wife Becky Lynch get their ostentatious outfits every week.

Since creating his 'Visionary' gimmick, The Monday Night Messiah has been seen weekly on Monday nights wearing eye-catching suits and attire. He was even dubbed the 'Drip King' at one point because of his fashion.

Rollins recently did an interview with Sport1, where he discussed his early career, his future goals, and his personal life. When it was pointed out that his 'drip' made him more noticeable after he took paternity leave at the end of 2020, he revealed how he and Becky come up with their attire:

"My ring gear designs Sarath Ton, husband of Sasha Banks, former wrestler (Kid Mikaze) and now a designer in WWE, he and his collaborator Jolene are amazing. The stylist is "King" Troi Anthoni from Los Angeles, who also works for Becky and other stars. He browses the special suits and marching robes for me when it comes to looking extra sharp. Becky and I also come up with ideas ourselves and the others then do their wild things (laughs), in the end it's a joint effort by everyone," said Rollins. (H/T: Sport1)

Seth Rollins opens up about his involvment in his daughter's life

Rollins and Becky Lynch began dating in 2019 and tied the knot in June last year, shortly before Becky's return to in-ring competition. The couple's first child, Roux, was born in late 2020.

During his interview with Sport1, Seth Rollins was asked how his daughter was doing. The former WWE Champion revealed that they have great time together and that he can’t wait to watch her grow up:

"Wonderful. She is now almost two years old, has started to walk and is saying her first words. This month she had her first trip to Disney World, seen Mickey and Minnie Mouse, we are having the best time, can't wait to see her grow," said Seth Rollins. (H/T: Sport1)

Baby Roux was born on December 4, 2020. Rollins and Lynch haven't shied away from mentioning their daughter on TV. But because of their heel personas, the two usually use her name to brag that even after becoming parents, they are on top of their game.

