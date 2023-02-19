Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch promote WWE WrestleMania Hollywood with the legendary DC Comics character during Elimination Chamber

WWE revealed the first WrestleMania Hollywood trailer during the Elimination Chamber, with Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch portraying the DC Comics characters The Joker and The Batman, respectively.

WWE revived an old idea by releasing their first movie parody trailer for WrestleMania 39. Seth Rollins, dressed as The Joker, danced down a replica of the famous stairs in the parody, similar to Joaquin Phoenix's portrayal of the Clown Prince of Crime in the 2019's Joker film.

The advertisement featured a mash-up of The Visionary's theme song as the former WWE Champion appeared on-screen wearing The Joker's face paint.

When Rollins got to the bottom of the stairs, he was stopped by Becky Lynch, who asked her husband, in Batman's gruff voice, why he was dancing.

Lynch wore all black, imitated the voice of the Dark Knight, and told Seth Rollins that she's The Man when discussing going to the "Man Cave."

WWE did movie parodies of WrestleMania 21, the last time Mania went to Hollywood.

Trailers at the time spotlighted Triple H in Braveheart, Eddie Guerrero, Booker T in Pulp Fiction, Stone Cold Steve Austin in Gladiator, and others.

What did you think of Rollins and Lynch in the legendary DC Comics character? Sound off in the comments section below.

