"I couldn't believe it" - Seth Rollins recalls his and Becky Lynch's reaction to Vince McMahon retiring from WWE

Former Universal Champion Seth Rollins recently commented on how he and his wife Becky Lynch reacted to the announcement of Vince McMahon retiring from WWE.

The entire wrestling world was left astounded after the company's former Chairman, and CEO announced his retirement on Twitter several months ago. McMahon's retirement came after allegations of "hush money" payments to former female employees.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, Seth Rollins stated that he and Becky Lynch were surprised when they found out about the news, and they couldn't believe it at first.

"I couldn't believe it. It's one of those things where you'll never forget," said Rollins. "I was in the airport, we [Becky Lynch and I] were heading out to a live event, we were flying out on a Friday... and so I got the text 'Check your app from a note from the chairman' and I click it... I was like [surprised face]. She just saw my face from a distance, she's like 'What's wrong?' I'm like 'Did you get the text?' She's like 'No, what?' And I had her look at it and she was like 'Oh my God, what? That's it?' And I think both of us were just like 'What?!'" [25:19 - 26:16]

Seth Rollins opens up about his relationship with Vince McMahon

The Visionary is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in the entire industry today. He won his first WWE Title at WrestleMania 31 under Vince McMahon.

During the interview, Seth Rollins said he always expected his former boss to be gone, but he didn't know it was going to happen so soon. He added that McMahon was like a father figure to him.

"I always thought Vince [McMahon] is older, at some point in my tenure with WWE, I intend to be here for a quite long time, he would retire, be forced out, die on the job, who knows? But when it happened, it was so abrupt, I was not prepared and it got me emotional. I mean, I love Vince. He's been like a father figure to me over the past 10 years." [26:16 - 27:06]

Seth Rollins questioned himself whether he was ever going to see McMahon again.

The Visionary is currently in a feud against Matt Riddle. The two men are set to take on each other in a Fight Pit at Extreme Rules on October 8.

What was your reaction to Vince McMahon's retirement? Sound off in the comments below!

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit BT Sport and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

A wrestling legend is worried that CM Punk may make a major move against AEW. More details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far