Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch sent CM Punk a peculiar gift for Christmas 

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch allegedly sent CM Punk one of the worst gifts ever for Christmas.

After the two stars met face-to-face in the ring on Monday Night RAW two weeks ago, The Visionary told The Straight Edge Superstar that he hated him. Verbally communicating it to the latter seemingly wasn't enough, as the World Heavyweight Champion wanted to show the former AEW star just how serious he was.

During this week's special episode of RAW, Seth Rollins was asked what he and Becky Lynch sent to CM Punk for Christmas. Rollins joked that they sent him lumps of coal as a gift.

Seth Rollins and CM Punk are two of the biggest stars in WWE right now, and it's possible that both of them could get what they've always wanted on the same night. If Punk wins the Men's Royal Rumble match, he could challenge Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

If that match happens, then there's a chance that it'll headline one of the two nights. This means that both stars will finally main event The Grandest Stage of Them All. They'll undoubtedly put on a good match, and the feud leading up to the bout could turn out to be exciting as well.

