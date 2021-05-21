Seth Rollins takes credit for a WWE Superstar's recent championship success

Seth Rollins has been calling for WWE, the WWE Universe and the entire WWE roster to "Embrace the Vision." The Messiah has been going on and on about it for quite some time, and he believes that it can change the lives of whoever accepts it.

Rollins claims that it was because he brushed off on Dominik Mysterio that the latter was able to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championships alongside his father.

The former WWE Universal Champion appeared on The Bump, where he commented on the Mysterios' recent championship victory. Rey and Dominik became the first father-son duo to become tag team champions.

Seth Rollins claims that it was because of his interactions with Dominik Mysterio that he was able to rise to the level of a champion.

"Who brought Dominik into this business? Who gave him his very first match at Summerslam on a huge stage and helped him deliver? I made that kid the man that he is today. I primed the seal and that's why they're tag team champions. Finally! After everything I've given to them, and that's just a small example. So, embrace the vision and maybe you could be like Dominik!" said Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins briefly clashed with Rey and Dominik in 2020. Dominik's first match in WWE was against the Messiah in a Street Fight at Summerslam.

Seth Rollins tried to get Cesaro to "Embrace the Vision"

So far, Seth Rollins has not been too successful in getting his fellow WWE Superstars to "Embrace the Vision." The only person he has had any success with is his former disciple, Murphy.

Rollins recently tried to bring Cesaro over to his side, but ultimately failed. This and a number of other reasons led to their clash at WrestleMania 37.

The Messiah is still not done with the Swiss Superman as he attacked Cesaro following his match at WrestleMania Backlash.

Do you think Rollins is responsible for Dominik Mysterio's emergence as a potential future star? Where do you think the rivalry between Rollins and Cesaro is headed? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.