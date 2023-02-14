Seth Rollins berates social media mega star on WWE RAW

Grand Slam Champion Seth Rollins berated social media megastar Logan Paul during a Miz TV segment on Monday Night RAW.

Ever since Logan Paul eliminated him at the Royal Rumble, Seth Rollins has been vocal about the social media star. Rollins has spent all week taking shots at Logan Paul.

As a result, Rollins was invited on Miz TV to air his grievances against Logan Paul. However, when The Visionary appeared on the show, he refused to speak about Logan Paul.

When Miz questioned why Rollins would not mention Paul's name on RAW despite talking about him throughout the week, a fired-up Visionary stated that he doesn't want to mention Logan's name because he doesn't deserve it.

Rollins then said that Paul only cares about making money while he cares about this business. The Grand Slam Champion then called The Miz stupid when he suggested that the former WWE Champion is jealous of Logan Paul.

As The Miz started ranting about how he had headlined WrestleMania, something Rollins hasn't done, the Visionary punched him in the face. As he was getting ready to stomp him, Theory interrupted, but Rollins took him out.

The Miz then attacked Rollins and tried to hit the Skull-Crushing Finale, but Rollins escaped and superkicked him before hitting the Stomp. Theory then appeared from behind and hit the A-Town Down to close the segment.

Seth Rollins is set to participate in the WWE Elimination Chamber match this weekend. It will be interesting to see if WWE will build toward a storyline between Seth Rollins and Logan Paul.

