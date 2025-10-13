Seth Rollins betrayed by another top WWE Superstar after Bron Breakker

Seth Rollins has been betrayed by another top WWE Superstar after Bron Breakker turned his back on The Visionary. The reigning World Heavyweight Champion became the victim of a Tsunami, courtesy of Bronson Reed.At WWE Crown Jewel, Reed picked up the biggest win of his career by defeating Roman Reigns in an Australian Street Fight. Later in the show, Rollins defeated Cody Rhodes to win the Crown Jewel Championship, and he did so without any help from The Vision.On this week's RAW, Rollins addressed his win and claimed that he didn't need The Vision. His comments clearly didn't sit well with Breakker, who, by the end of the night, betrayed his now-former leader. He then shifted his attention towards Reed, asking him to make his choice, as the Aus-zilla hit Rollins with a Tsunami.Check out Reed's betrayal of Rollins on WWE RAW:WWE star Bronson Reed had opened up about joining The VisionBronson Reed previously opened up about joining The Vision, revealing that he found out two days before he officially joined the group. Reed already had quite some history with Rollins before aligning with The Visionary.Speaking on the Battleground podcast, Reed had this to say:“I mean, I was obviously out with a serious injury and I knew I was going to come back and hopefully into something good, but I wasn’t sure what, and I was just making sure I was prepared for whatever was going to happen. Then I only found out, I think it might have been like two days before that that was the plans going ahead, and I was ecstatic because I was already sort of working backstage with Heyman before my injury. He was helping me with with promos and just stuff with my character. But now I was like, ‘oh, it’s going to be on screen and I’m going to be working with Seth again’, who I had a great rivalry with the year before. So it sort of was a great fit at first. Some people were like, why would Seth and Bronson be teaming together? But that’s sort of what you got to do. You keep your enemies closer.” [H/T: Fightful]This week's RAW ended with Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman standing tall over Seth Rollins. Breakker was also seen holding the World Heavyweight Championship.