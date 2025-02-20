Seth Rollins, Big E, Natalya, and many other WWE stars react to Becky Lynch's major career announcement 

Becky Lynch hasn't shared many updates on social media over the past nine months after her WWE contract expired in June 2024. However, she took to Instagram today to share an announcement.

Rumors suggest that the former Women's World Champion has re-signed with WWE, but at present, she appears to be focused on other opportunities outside of the ring. She took to Instagram today to announce that her autobiography titled Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl would be available in paperback next month onward.

Despite not appearing on World Wrestling Entertainment television for several months, it seems that many stars in the locker room and others are still huge fans of The Man and are supporting her projects outside of the Stamford-based company. Former WWE name Renee Paquette and veteran Natalia have sent supportive messages to Lynch, while many others such as Seth Rollins, Big E, Ivar, Lyra Valkyria, Ivy Nile, and Naomi have all reacted to her post.

You can check out some of the reactions in the screengrab below:

Stars react to Lynch's announcement [Image credit: Screenshot of reactions on Lynch's Instagram post]

What does the future hold for Becky Lynch in WWE?

Becky Lynch is a New York Times Best Selling Author and her husband Seth Rollins recently revealed that she was enjoying some acting opportunities at present.

It's unclear what that means for her WWE future since most recent rumors suggested that she would return on RAW's premiere on Netflix and then again at the Royal Rumble. However, Lynch wasn't part of either event and now there are less than two months until WrestleMania 41and she may not be part of The Show of Shows this year.

Becky Lynch is someone many expected to be part of WrestleMania 41, given her star power, even if she wasn't wrestling on the show. That being said, the closer the event comes and the fact that much of the card will be set after next weekend's Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event could mean that she won't be in Las Vegas this year.

