WATCH: Seth Rollins brawls with WWE Superstar after RAW goes off the air

Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle brawled again this week after WWE RAW went off the air.

The two WWE Superstars met in the ring tonight for a face-off ahead of their Fight Pit match this Saturday night at Extreme Rules. Seth continued to make the rivalry more personal and noted Riddle's struggles with his family.

UFC legend Daniel Cormier appeared on the jumbotron and stated that everyone is tired of Rollins and Riddle trading insults. He claimed it would be all business this Saturday night. Daniel will serve as the special guest referee for the Fight Pit match at the Premium Live Event.

After WWE RAW went off the air, fans at the Xcel Energy Center were treated to another brawl between the two stars. Seth knocked Matt to the canvas and began posing for the crowd. Riddle recovered and connected an RKO to send the crowd home happy.

Seth Rollins on the finish to WWE Hell in a Cell 2019

While the WWE Universe may be into Seth Rollins' current feud, fans sang a different tune following Hell in a Cell 2019.

Seth "Freakin" Rollins squared off against The Fiend (Bray Wyatt) inside the Hell in a Cell structure. The finish to the match saw Seth being disqualified for using a sledgehammer.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, the 36-year-old admitted that the finish wasn't their call and was the decision of his former boss, Vince McMahon.

"I could have moved on to something else and he could have had his run as champion. But that wasn't the case and we played the hand we we dealt, and that was not our call. I know he would tell you the same thing, that did not go the way we wanted it to. We tried, and we tried, and we tried, and the boss at the time would not budge. Like I said before, it is not our sandbox, you know? We are actors on a stage sometimes and we read the lines," Rollins said.

Rollins also attacked United States Champion Bobby Lashley during this week's episode of RAW, and a US Title match was set for next week's episode of the red brand. Time will tell if Seth has made any more enemies before his title match on WWE RAW next week.

