Seth Rollins breaks character to praise major WWE name heading into WrestleMania 41

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Mar 25, 2025 12:11 GMT
Seth Rollins on Friday Night SmackDown! [Image credit: WWE.com]
Seth Rollins on Friday Night SmackDown! [Image credit: WWE.com]

Seth Rollins' road to WrestleMania 41 became very clear on WWE SmackDown. Recently, he broke character during an interview and spoke highly of The Rock after he invited his family to the screening of Moana 2.

Last year, Seth Rollins was upset with The Bloodline's antics, especially when The Rock turned heel and took the spotlight from hard-working and deserving talents on the roster. The Visionary stood by Cody Rhodes and helped The American Nightmare take down Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

However, things are mellow between them following the event, and Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, and their daughter were seen at the premiere of The Rock's Moana 2. In an interview on The Rich Eisen Show, the host asked Rollins about his experience on the premiere, and The Visionary pulled back the curtain a bit to praise The Final Boss.

"He was kind enough to invite us to Hawaii to watch the premiere of Moana 2... He's been a great boss, I will say, and in the ring, we've had our ups and downs, but he's been great. I mean, people will say a lot of things about him, but he's really kind and a generous man," Rollins said. (From 03:40 to 04:10)
Seth Rollins is set to appear on WWE SmackDown

Earlier this month, Seth Rollins crushed CM Punk's dream of main-eventing WrestleMania 41. The Visionary cost The Straight Edge Star the Elimination Chamber match in Toronto when he Stomped Punk, and John Cena took advantage of it.

Later, the two were locked in a Steel Cage, and things got complicated when Roman Reigns decided to add himself to the mix. He attacked Rollins and pulled him out of the cage, costing Punk the match, and took out both stars one by one upon his return to WWE RAW in Madison Square Garden.

On the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, all three stars were under one roof, which led to an all-out brawl. Later, it was confirmed that Reigns, Rollins, and Punk would have a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41. On the upcoming edition of the blue brand, all three men will appear to sign the contract for their WrestleMania match in Las Vegas.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit The Rich Eisen Show and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

