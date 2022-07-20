Seth Rollins breaks character and publicly apologizes to fan for his rude behavior

Seth Rollins is one of the top heels in all of pro-wrestling. He is also one of the stars who maintains kayfabe and the 'heel' persona even on social media. However, in a recent Instagram post, Rollins broke his character to apologize to a couple of fans.

Besides being a top WWE Superstar, Seth Rollins also runs a wrestling academy called Black and Brave Wrestling where he trains the next generation of stars.

Taking to Black and Brave Wrestling's official Instagram page, Rollins shared a heartfelt message about loving to interact with his fans and how much their support means to him and his academy.

He then revealed that a couple of fans saw him and his wife, WWE Superstar Becky Lynch, training and stopped by to say hello. However, Rollins was in the middle of a workout and was harsh on them. The former Universal Champion issued an apology to the fans and invited them to come back again to take a pic or have a quick chat.

"Today a couple of young cats saw my wife and me training in the back of the brick and mortar and stopped by to say hello. Unfortunately, I was right in the middle of a loooooong workout. I was very harsh and abrupt in my candor. For that, I apologize. There’s no excuse for that. If either you folks who I was short with today are reading this, please come back another time. I’d love to apologize in person. That open invite is all inclusive too! Feel free to pop by the school. If I happen to be here, please just be conscious of what’s going on around you! Don’t be deterred if I’m teaching a class or deep in the sweat game. It may take a few extra minutes, but I promise I’m down to take a pic or have a quick chat," wrote Seth Rollins.

Seth Rollins is set to face a top RAW star at WWE SummerSlam 2022

Seth Rollins has been one of the biggest WWE stars over the last decade, starting with his time in The Shield. A former Universal and WWE Champion, Rollins has had some incredible matches this year, especially his trilogy of matches against Cody Rhodes.

Rollins is set to go one-on-one at WWE SummerSlam 2022 against former United States Champion, Riddle. The two stars share some interesting history and even had real-life heat previously. Fans are excited to see the two take each other to their limits and put on an instant classic at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

While The Visionary has been delivering amazing matches, he wants to end his losing streak of Premium Live Event matches. His only victory in a PLE match this year came at WWE Royal Rumble 2022, however, even that match was won against Roman Reigns via disqualification.

Exclusive details on a top AEW star's injury following a recent concussion

LIVE POLL Q. Who do you think will win at WWE SummerSlam 2022? Seth Rollins Riddle 17 votes so far