Seth Rollins sent out a message minutes before WWE RAW kicked off after a week of tense silence regarding his injury.

The post was possibly distressing, with Seth Rollins set to open this week's episode of WWE RAW. He was set to talk about his knee injury and address his future as the World Heavyweight Champion.

Last week, The Visionary injured himself during the main event title match against Jinder Mahal. He ended up tearing his MCL as well as partially tearing his meniscus. Fans were immediately concerned, given his history of injuries. On top of that, the timing could be disastrous, as he might miss out on WrestleMania 40 this year despite there being apparent plans for him and CM Punk.

With his immediate future thrown into uncertainty, the star made a post on social media literally minutes before he was set to address the situation on RAW. It was just a post of his World Heavyweight title with the caption:

"15 minutes..."

Whether this meant that these were his last 15 minutes with the title or not is uncertain. Fans will have to wait to find out more about his status in the company and his health update.

