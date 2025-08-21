  • home icon
  Seth Rollins breaks silence; massive WWE announcement!

By Sherjeel Malik
Modified Aug 21, 2025 15:11 GMT
Seth Rollins. [Image credits: wwe.com]
Seth Rollins [Image credits: wwe.com]

Seth Rollins has broken his silence on major WWE announcement. The Visionary won the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam after a shocking cash in and remains one of the key stars on Monday Night RAW.

As Rollins is leading RAW into a new era, WWE is also making big moves. A few weeks ago, it was announced that WWE will move its premium live events from Peacock to ESPN, starting next year.

However, it appears the transition has been sped up, with WWE new PLE, Wrestlepalooza set to air on ESPN on September 20.

Seth Rollins appeared on ESPN's Get Up on Thursday morning to share his thoughts on the move. He said he was "stoked" to be a part of ESPN family, before diving into what it means to him.

"For me personally...I grew up watching SportsCenter. That's the kind of sports fan I was. I grew up watching replays on SportsCenter in the morning before I went to school. So, the fact that we are here he fact that we’re here teaming up with ESPN, it’s like my two favorite things in the world, sports and WWE, coming together," he said [From 0:53-1:15]
Rollins then talked about what the partnership signifies for WWE and how it helps legitimize the product.

It’s huge for us as an industry. Professional wrestling has been a part of kind of Americana for many, many, many years with different iterations and as we start to dip our toe even further into the mainstream and really integrate ourselves into the mainstream, this is a huge step for us. Legitimatizing what we do as artists, as athletes. Like I said, for me personally, to be a part of the ESPN family is huge. I’m looking forward to this partnership and everything that is brings," he added. [From 1:16-1:42]
Earlier this month, it was reported that WWE has signed a 5-year deal valued at $1.6 billion to air its PLEs on ESPN's DTC streaming service in the U.S.

Seth Rollins set for big title defense at Clash in Paris

As it turns out, WWE will have its final Peacock PLE at the end of this month. On August 31, WWE stars will head to France for the Clash in Paris event.

Last week on RAW, the main event saw CM Punk and LA Knight team up to take on Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. However, the match ended in disqualification after interference from Seth Rollins.

As Jey Uso made the save initially for babyfaces, GM Adam Pearce announced that Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Punk, LA Knight and Jey Uso.

It remains to be seen whether Seth Rollins will now walk into WWE's first ESPN PLE with the World Title.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Get Up on ESPN and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

