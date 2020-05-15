Seth Rollins breaks silence on Becky Lynch's pregnancy

The Monday Night Messiah has finally spoken

It was an emotional night for Becky Lynch this Monday as The Man revealed she is pregnant and expecting her first child with Seth Rollins. The RAW Women's Champion relinquished her title as well. She revealed to us that the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match was for the Championship and rightfully crowned Asuka as the titleholder.

The wishes have been pouring in for Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins from all corners. Now, The Monday Night Messiah has broken his silence on social media and posted a very special picture and opened up on how happy he is feeling at this moment.

He thanked the WWE Universe for their wishes and support as well. You can see the post below.

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch

There is very little doubt that Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are one of the power couples in WWE at the moment. Both Superstars had their crowning moments at WrestleMania as Seth Rollins defeated Brock Lesnar to win the Universal Championship while Becky Lynch main-evented the show with Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair and walked out as both RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion.

The pair were even involved in a storyline during their tenure as Champions and are currently engaged as well.

I’m the luckiest man alive. pic.twitter.com/fmPXv7QV9C — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) August 23, 2019

