Seth Rollins breaks silence on Twitter after brutal assault on Cody Rhodes on RAW

Seth "Freakin" Rollins on RAW this week
Seth "Freakin" Rollins on RAW this week
Rohit Nath
Rohit Nath
Modified May 10, 2022 08:22 AM IST
Seth Rollins ruined the night for Cody Rhodes. The latter had a United States Championship opportunity but was denied a title win by Rollins, who attacked him and brutalized The American Nightmare. While the victory officially went to Rhodes, the US Title didn't.

After hitting the stomp on Cody Rhodes on the announcer's desk, Seth Rollins would quickly take to Twitter to break his silence:

You’re never taking anything from me ever again.

This comes a night after WrestleMania Backlash, where Rollins lost to Rhodes in the opening match of the night. While some felt that the bout would result in the conclusion of the rivalry, that wasn't the case.

Instead, the US Title match was simply used as a set-up to resume the feud between the two that will be pouring on to the third month should they have a match at Hell in a Cell.

Why, @WWERollins, WHY?#WWERaw https://t.co/g1RuagSvj1

Some fans have been calling for the third bout to be inside Hell in a Cell, and we will have to wait to see whether WWE decides to go through with it.

Given that RAW has no world championship, it only makes sense that apart from Roman Reigns' match, one marquee clash from the red brand has the Hell in a Cell stipulation.

Edited by Kaushik Das
