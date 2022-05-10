×
Seth Rollins has a brutal response to Cody Rhodes saying their rivalry is over

Seth Rollins ensured that the feud with Cody Rhodes was far from over
Rohit Nath
Modified May 10, 2022 08:47 AM IST
Following two consecutive victories over Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes revealed on RAW that he felt that chapter was behind him, effectively ending their feud. This was before his big United States Title match against Theory. While Rhodes was closing in on his first title since returning to WWE, Rollins interrupted the match and attacked The American Nightmare, causing a DQ.

In a response to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Twitter page, Rollins gave a brutal response to Rhodes' claim that their feud was over.

You’re gonna have to kill me scumbag. twitter.com/skwrestling_/s…

It's clear that with the assault on Cody Rhodes, their rivalry is far from done. While Rhodes will have to wait longer for his first championship victory, his feud with The Architect could continue onto a bigger stage.

The bigger stage in question is Hell in a Cell, where they could meet for the third show in a row. Some are hoping that the two conclude their feud inside Hell in a Cell. It will be interesting to see how WWE handles the rivalry going forward in the coming month.

Because I let him. twitter.com/wwe/status/152…
While Rollins was more reserved in the build-up to WrestleMania Backlash, expect to see his ruthless side emerge for their next bout.

Edited by Kaushik Das

