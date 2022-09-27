Seth Rollins busted open as Rhea Ripley gets creatively involved in match with WWE legend on RAW

Despite being busted open during his match on Monday Night RAW, Seth Rollins defeated Rey Mysterio after Rhea Ripley got involved.

A couple of years ago, both men were involved in a heated rivalry that resulted in an "eye for an eye match," which Rollins won. The two superstars were set to renew their rivalry tonight on RAW as they faced each other.

Before the match could start, Rollins began praising himself and said he would've been the United States Champion if it weren't for Matt Riddle.

He then insulted his Extreme Rules opponent by saying that he had more acumen and it would help him become victorious at the upcoming premium live event. The former WWE Champion then asked Matt Riddle to watch as he gave Rey the beating he was too afraid to give his son.

As soon as Mysterio entered the ring, he dropped The Visionary with a dropkick which caused Rollins to roll out of the ring.

After returning from a commercial break, Rollins was busted open after being slammed into the steel steps. The former WWE Champion, however, remained in control. During the match, Dominik Mysterio walked out with a steel chair and proceeded to pat Rollins on the back.

During the match's closing stages, Mysterio hit the hurricanrana on Rollins by a 619. Dominik then distracted the former by daring him to use the steel chair. This allowed Rhea Ripley to ambush Rey before sending him back into the ring.

Seth Rollins capitalized and hit The Stomp. He followed it up with a Peruvian Neck Tie to pick up the win.

After tonight's distraction from Dominik, only time will tell whether Rey will finally face his son in a match.

Did you enjoy watching Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins on RAW? Sound off in the comments section.

Did you know a major backstage fight erupted during WrestleMania 32? More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Did you enjoy watching Seth Rollins vs Rey Mysterio again on RAW? Yes No 36 votes so far