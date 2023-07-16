Seth Rollins busted open in title match against 4-time champion at WWE SuperShow

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins was busted open at the latest WWE SuperShow in Fairfax, where he put his title on the line against long-term rival Finn Balor.

The Architect has been involved in a massive feud with The Judgment Day member on RAW over the last few months. Damian Priest winning the Money in the Bank contract has further caused more problems for Rollins against The Judgment Day.

Seth Rollins put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Balor in the main event of the show which took place in the EagleBank Arena in Saturday, July 15. The two locked horns in a grueling battle that ended with The Architect successfully defending his gold against the former Universal Champion.

After the match, a fan posted pictures of Seth Rollins covered in blood. The Architect celebrated his win with fans, but blood was on his neck, shoulders, and chest. The photos were graphic, making fans curious about what transpired at the Live Event.

But most WWE fans online hailed Rollins for fighting through sweat, blood, and tears to defend his championship. He had previously defeated Balor in the World Heavyweight Championship match at Money in the Bank.

Who will challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE SummerSlam?

The latest backstage reports by WOR have claimed that WWE is planning a title rematch between Seth Rollins and Finn Balor at SummerSlam 2023. The latter is determined to punish The Architect for derailing his career and mocking the incident. The two superstars bringing their Universal Championship history to full circle at the upcoming Premium Live Event.

But it definitely needs a stipulation.

Rollins was confident that the growing differences between Balor and Damian Priest would keep The Judgment Day off his back. However, the heel stable has seemingly reconciled and worked wonderfully together to defeat the team of Rollins, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn on RAW last week. This was also Rollins' first defeat on the red brand in almost six months.