Seth Rollins didn't mince his words while slamming former WWE rival Cody Rhodes in a recent interview.

Rollins and Rhodes were involved in possibly the best WWE feud of 2022. The duo wrestled on multiple occasions, with Rhodes managing to beat Rollins every single time.

Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman recently had a chance to speak with Seth Rollins and the latter opened up on his thoughts about Cody Rhodes. Here's what Rollins said:

"Look, I never had any disrespect towards Cody Rhodes. The only disrespect I had for Cody Rhodes was that he tried to come in and steal my spotlight. I shouldn't say 'tried to steal it.' He tried to use my spotlight to catapult himself to where he wants to go. So there's nothing more selfish in the world. Don't let anything fool you. Cody Rhodes is a selfish S.O.B. He's not coming back for anything but himself." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Cody Rhodes made his WWE return at WrestleMania 38 and targeted Seth Rollins

Last year, Rollins met the returning Cody Rhodes in a singles match at WrestleMania 38. Rhodes made a triumphant WWE return with a huge win over Rollins. The duo went on to have a full-fledged feud with The American Nightmare convincingly winning in the end.

After their Hell In A Cell match, Rhodes went on a months-long hiatus due to an injury. He finally made his big WWE return at Royal Rumble 2023 and ended up winning the annual free-for-all. The Grandson of a Plumber is all set to take on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal title at WrestleMania 39.

As for Rollins, he was thrown out of the Royal Rumble match by Logan Paul. Judging by what happened at Royal Rumble, fans might get to see a singles match between The Visionary and Logan Paul at The Show of Shows this year.

