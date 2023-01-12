Seth Rollins calls out WWE for surprising botch following RAW 

Seth Rollins appeared on this week's episode of WWE RAW, and it was made clear that he wasn't completely faking his current knee injury.

The Visionary noted that he would be one hundred per cent medically cleared by The Royal Rumble PLE and appeared this week on RAW to write himself off TV until then whilst making sure he sent a message to Austin Theory.

Following their segment, WWE uploaded a video of their interaction as well as Bobby Lashley's return, where the company claimed that Rollins offered Theory his hand, and it was denied.

It's unclear where the company got this idea, and the WWE Universe has since called out WWE for it, something that Rollins himself had to comment on.

To make matters worse, the video of their interaction was also shared, where Rollins never offered his hand to Theory and even called him a "Kid" to further fuel their issues.

Seth Rollins won The WWE Royal Rumble back in 2019

Seth Rollins may be looking forward to the upcoming Royal Rumble match, but the former Champion already has one win under his belt and has a wealth of experience heading into this year's show.

Rollins was famously victorious alongside his wife, Becky Lynch, back in 2019 and also went on to win the Universal Championship from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania. Rollins is one of several former winners who haven't had the chance to main event WrestleMania since his match went on first so that the women can make history in the main event.

Rollins and Lynch both walked out winners from WrestleMania 35, one of the only times that both Royal Rumble winners have been victorious at the biggest event of the year, the only other duo to do so was Drew McIntyre and Charlotte in 2020.

