Seth Rollins changes his look in WWE once again

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins has been riding a massive wave of success in the Stamford-based promotion with his heel faction, The Vision. Together, the entire group has been focused on dominating the roster. Recently, fans have noticed a change in Seth's appearance before his upcoming match.The Visionary is set to face the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes in a bout at Crown Jewel: Perth in a second-ever champion vs. champion match for the Crown Jewel Title.The latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown saw a tag team match between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton vs. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Seth Rollins helped his faction members secure a big win over former Legacy members. However, he went against Paul Heyman's plan and rushed back to the ring to hurt Rhodes, but he paid the price for it, as he ate a Cross Rhodes.Meanwhile, some fans on X/Twitter pointed out that Seth Rollins no longer has blond hair and now has all black hair. That said, The Visionary has once again changed his look.Check it out below:Seth Rollins may create history in WWE this monthThe former Shield member is all set to renew his iconic feud with The American Nightmare. The two had a five-star classic rivalry when Rhodes returned to World Wrestling Entertainment, which was mostly won by Cody.However, Seth Rollins could make history next week in Perth by defeating Cody Rhodes, winning the Crown Jewel Championship, and proving that he is a better pound-for-pound titleholder.With a lot of hype around him and his faction, The Vision, it will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led WWE creative team has for Seth Rollins in the coming weeks and whether he gets a win over the decorated Undisputed Champion, The American Nightmare.