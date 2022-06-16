Seth Rollins changes his Twitter name to send out a warning ahead of Money in the Bank

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins changed his Twitter name to send out a warning to his opponents at Money in the Bank.

Rollins' last few months in WWE haven't matched his expectations. He went up thrice against Cody Rhodes after the latter returned at WrestleMania 38, losing on all three occasions. In their last bout inside a Hell in a Cell, The Visionary failed to beat The American Nightmare despite the latter fighting with a torn pec. Rollins now has his eyes set on the Money in the Bank contract as he participates in the Men's Ladder Match.

So far, he's the only name confirmed for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. He recently changed his name on Twitter to Seth "MR. MITB" Rollins, portraying his confidence ahead of the premium live event. It's a warning to the remaining participants in the eight-man ladder match. Potential participants include Riddle, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Gunther.

Seth Rollins defeated AJ Styles to earn a spot at the Men's Money in the Bank Match

One WWE Superstar who won't be in the MITB Ladder Match is AJ Styles after Seth Rollins beat him to qualify. The Visionary and The Phenomenal One locked horns in a singles bout on the latest edition of RAW.

The match was an even contest throughout. In the dying stages of the bout, Rollins applied a powerbomb to Styles on the turnbuckle. The former had AJ in control and hit a sunset flip for the win.

WWE Money in the Bank is scheduled for July 2, 2022. While the names above would be a good fit for the ladder match, who'll join Seth Rollins at Money in the Bank remains to be seen

