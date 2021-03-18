"All I do is churn out classics!" - Seth Rollins claims to be the best WrestleMania performer in history

WWE SmackDown Superstar Seth Rollins inarguably has one of the greatest WrestleMania track records of all time. When tickets for WrestleMania 37 went on sale, Rollins took the opportunity to state that he'll have another great showing this year.

On his Twitter page, The Messiah claimed that he's the best performer in WrestleMania history.

All I do is churn out CLASSICS!! THIS YEAR WILL BE NO DIFFERENT! BEST MANIA PERFORMER in HISTORY! https://t.co/HdqwmOlHg1 — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) March 18, 2021

While promoting WrestleMania 37 on the social media platform, Rollins made a huge statement by saying that all he does is churn out classic matches. He further added that this year's WrestleMania will be no different.

Rollins who is a Grand Slam Champion in WWE, and he got his first WrestleMania moment when he headlined the 31st edition of the event in 2015. Though he lost to Randy Orton earlier in the night, Rollins ended the night standing tall. He cashed in his Money in the Bank contract in the main event match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns for the WWE Championship.

Rollins pinned Reigns and walked out of WrestleMania 31 as the world champion. To this day, it is considered one of the best WrestleMania moments in recent memory.

Who will Seth Rolins face at WrestleMania 37?

Cesaro and Seth Rollins on WWE SmackDown

Despite his bold claim, Rollins doesn't currently have an official opponent for WrestleMania 37. But it's fairly clear that Rollins will face Cesaro at The Showcase of the Immortals. The two stars have been engaged in a heated rivalry in recent weeks.

Ever since he returned to the blue brand, Rollins has been constantly at odds with The Swiss Superman.

Cesaro is a COWARD! Used to be a really good friend and now look at him. Turned down MY HELP and now wants to RIDE MY COATTAILS INTO WRESTLEMANIA!?!! https://t.co/1z5KkLkaPd — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) March 17, 2021

Rollins' perfect WrestleMania streak came to a screeching halt last year at WrestleMania 36. There, he was defeated by Kevin Owens. It remains to be seen if Rollins will be able to thwart Cesaro's potential challenge at WrestleMania 37. Either way, this potential match is one of the most buzzworthy clashes that WWE could feature at the show.