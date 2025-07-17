Seth Rollins claims Roman Reigns' ascension to Tribal Chief was solely down to him & Jon Moxley: "How Roman was in The Shield"

According to Seth Rollins, he and Jon Moxley were instrumental in Roman Reigns becoming The Tribal Chief. Reigns overcame a lot during his ascension to the top of the WWE food chain early in his career.

Ad

The Shield is arguably one of the greatest factions in WWE history, producing three former WWE Champions. Each member even held the WWE Title at different times on the same night at Money in the Bank 2016.

Seth Rollins was the guest host of The Rich Eisen Show on Wednesday. During the program, he compared Roman Reigns to Patrick Mahomes, the quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs. It was part of the show's segment wherein co-host TJ Jefferson asked Rollins to compare a sports star to a WWE Superstar.

Ad

Trending

The Visionary dug deep into Reigns and Mahomes' early careers, claiming that they needed guidance to be great in their respective fields. Rollins even credited himself and Jon Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose in WWE, for shaping The Big Dog into the OTC.

These WWE segments are not for kids - Watch here 😏

"I think Pat [Mahomes] early in his career, he was more run and gun. He was all over the place. Let's wing it. Let's get crazy. That's how Roman was in The Shield, right? Really took me and Jon Moxley to kind of hone him in to, kind of create what he has become," Rollins said. [5:00 - 5:15]

Ad

Ad

Shockingly, Seth Rollins also praised his rival, Roman Reigns, for all the things he had achieved in his career. The two stars were reportedly set to collide at SummerSlam before a knee injury ruled Mr. Money in the Bank out of the event.

Roman Reigns returned on WWE RAW to take out Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed

On the RAW after WrestleMania 41, Roman Reigns tried to get some payback against Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman. Reigns was about to hit a Spear on Rollins when Bron Breakker shockingly attacked the OTC. Breakker helped take out Reigns, who was absent from WWE television until Monday.

Ad

After CM Punk defeated Breakker to become the number one contender for the World Heavyweight Championship, Bronson Reed attacked him. Breakker and Reed continued the attack until Jey Uso made the save, though he was still overwhelmed. That's when Reigns' music hit, and he made his way to the ring. He quickly took out The Dog of WWE and The Auszilla to save the day.

Ad

With SummerSlam right around the corner, it will be interesting to see whether Reigns gets a one-on-one match or a tag team match.

If you use quotes from the article's first half, please credit The Rich Eisen Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More

Big issue with Rhea Ripley revealed HERE