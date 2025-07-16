WWE had blockbuster plans for Seth Rollins at SummerSlam; forced to cancel them - Reports

Seth Rollins suffered a right knee injury during his match against LA Knight at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12. The latest backstage reports suggest that WWE was planning something big for Rollins at SummerSlam, but the injury has forced the company to cancel it.

At SNME XL in Atlanta, Georgia, The Visionary went toe-to-toe with The Megastar in a very personal rivalry. As the match was picking up steam, Rollins landed awkwardly on his right knee and seemingly couldn't continue. A possible audible was called, with Knight hitting the BFT for the win.

WWE hasn't confirmed the severity of the injury, with Triple H telling reporters on Sunday after Evolution that Rollins was set to be evaluated in Birmingham, Alabama, the following day.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, Seth Rollins was supposed to face Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2025. Reigns returned from his nearly three-month hiatus on Monday, attacking Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed as the show ended.

Roman Reigns last appeared on the post-WrestleMania 41 edition of RAW. He was trying to get payback on Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman when Bron Breakker came out of nowhere and hit him with a Spear.

With Rollins expected to miss SummerSlam, WWE could be pivoting to a different match for Reigns. The OTC1 and The Visionary have a deep history dating back to their time as members of The Shield.

Based on what happened on RAW, Reigns could be teaming up with Jey Uso and facing Breakker and Reed at SummerSlam. He might also get scheduled to battle Breakker in a one-on-one bout.

Paul Heyman seemingly confirmed the status of Seth Rollins as Mr. MITB on WWE RAW

On this week's episode of RAW, Jackie Redmond asked Paul Heyman about Seth Rollins' injury and what would happen with the Money in the Bank briefcase. The Oracle explained that Rollins has more than 10 months to recover from his injury before the contract expires.

It's not the first time Rollins has suffered a knee injury. He had to relinquish the WWE World Heavyweight Championship after suffering a torn ACL, MCL, and medial meniscus in his right knee in November 2015. He aggravated the same knee a few months after returning, less than a year later.

Back in January 2024, The Visionary tore his MCL in his left knee in a match against Jinder Mahal. He would rehab for the next two months and make it to WrestleMania 40.

