Triple H gives heartbreaking health update on Seth Rollins after injury at SNME 2025 

Triple H has finally addressed Seth Rollins' injury at Saturday Night's Main Event 2025, where LA Knight emerged victorious over The Visionary. The WWE CCO admitted that things didn't look good and that he would get an MRI done soon.

The MITB briefcase holder was slated to win over Knight at the special event. However, after he injured his knee during a Springboard Moonsault attempt, an audible was called for the former US Champion to win. Seth Rollins, who looked in a lot of discomfort and pain, was soon helped out of the ring by officials.

After much speculation and reports about Rollins' health, Triple H has now given an update during the post-show conference for Evolution 2025. The Game mentioned that the knee injury looked bad, but the severity of the situation could only be understood once he underwent an MRI scan.

You can check it out below:

Expand Tweet

It now remains to be seen how things will unfold. Based on Triple H's comments, it's safe to assume Seth Rollins might be in real danger of missing SummerSlam 2025. The Visionary was widely expected to face a returning Roman Reigns at the event.

Only time will tell how WWE manages this unfortunate situation.

