Unfortunate Seth Rollins update; spotted at WWE Evolution - Reports

There has been an unfortunate update regarding WWE Superstar Seth Rollins. The Visionary was in action last night at Saturday Night's Main Event against LA Knight and sustained an injury.

Ad

Rollins went for a springboard Moonsault during his match against The Megastar at Saturday Night's Main Event and seemingly injured his knee. According to a new report from Fightful Select, Rollins has been spotted with crutches and a brace on his knee backstage at WWE Evolution. The report added that the injury initially looked bad at the event tonight.

Ad

Trending

LA Knight defeated Seth Rollins at Saturday Night's Main Event via pinfall. Rollins was reportedly supposed to win the match, but plans were changed following the injury.

WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!

The veteran won the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match at the eponymous PLE last month and can cash in for a title shot at any moment. Rollins is married to Becky Lynch in real life, and she will be defending the Women's Intercontinental Championship against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria at WWE Evolution tonight.

Ad

Bill Apter reacts to Seth Rollins' injury at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter revealed that he initially thought Seth Rollins' injury was a work at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's review of Saturday Night's Main Event, Apter stated that he was hoping to see Rollins cash in his Money in the Bank contract last night. He added that it was very rare to see Rollins lose a match clean, and he thought he was going to kick out of Knight's cover attempt.

Ad

"That's what I thought. He was gonna come out in the Gunther Goldberg match. When they called in the doctor, you know, the doctor could have stopped it at that point. But it's rare that you'll see Seth Rollins just take a clean pin like that. I was waiting for a kick out for a shoulder up." [From 19:20 onwards]

Ad

You can check out Bill Apter's comments in the video below:

Only time will tell how long Rollins will be out of action following his unfortunate injury over the weekend at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!