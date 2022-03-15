Seth Rollins to close RAW | Cody Rhodes to be involved?

Just before Monday Night RAW kicked off this week, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful confirmed via Twitter that Seth Rollins will be in the closing segment.

After losing the triple threat match for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships last week, Rollins became despondent after the realization sat in that he would not have a match at WrestleMania.

Sapp has revealed that there are some very "interesting" things happening for the main event segment tonight, tweeting:

"A very interesting Raw Main Event including Seth Rollins. More coming to FightfulSelect.com in minutes."

Seth's closing of Monday Night RAW paired with the fact that the show is in Jacksonville, Florida has further fueled rumors that Cody Rhodes will make his return to the company to answer Rollins' challenge.

According to Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio show (h/t to E-Wrestling News), Cody Rhodes is still listed on internal documents to not only return to the company, but to take on Rollins at WrestleMania 38.

Fightful Select further updates the Seth Rollins / Cody Rhodes situation

As promised, in the minutes after Sean Ross Sapp's tweet, Fightful Select confirmed that the plan is for The Visionary to take on Kevin Owens in the main event of Monday Night Raw this week.

Rollins went to management, specifically Sonya Deville, to complain about Kevin Owens having a spot at WrestleMania where he was left out. This will apparently lead to a match between the two where the winner gets the interview segment.

The Fightful Select report doesn't specifically mention Cody Rhodes, but it is highly unlikely that Rollins will win this match to continue the Steve Austin storyline with Kevin Owens. That could open the door for Cody's return to close the show. Stay tuned for further updates as RAW continues.

