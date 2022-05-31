 Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes brawl on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes got into an intense brawl on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW.

Rhodes and Rollins are set to compete in a Hell In a Cell match at WWE's upcoming premium live event of the same name. The match will be their third in the series and will likely bring their rivalry to an end. On last week's RAW, Rollins pulled off a sneak attack on Cody, and on this week's show, The American Nightmare responded.

Rhodes took to the ring and delivered a promo on Rollins, promising to hurt him badly. The Visionary then interrupted Cody, trash-talking him from the crowd.

Seth Rollins told Rhodes that he didn't like him, and cut a brutal promo that referenced The Elite, AEW, and Cody's infamous throne-breaking stunt. Rhodes then invited Rollins down to the ring and took the fight to The Visonary in the crowd when he refused. A brawl then ensued that saw multiple WWE officials rush to ringside to separate it. After a few unsuccessful tries, the two men were pulled apart.

As Cody walked up the ramp, Rollins was being held next to the ring, telling The American Nightmare that he was going to hell.

It will be interesting to see how the final match of the Rhodes-Rollins trilogy ends. You can read more about Hell In a Cell by clicking here.

