Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes debut new tag team name ahead of WWE RAW

Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes will be teaming together on Night One of WWE WrestleMania XL next month to take on Roman Reigns and The Rock.

Ahead of their blockbuster clash against The Bloodline, The American Nightmare and The Visionary seem to have given a name to their tag team.

On the eve of WWE RAW, the duo's new shirt dropped in the company's official shop, and it seems that they will now be called "Freakin Nightmare."

There have been questions about whether Rollins and Cody would be able to co-exist, considering their history. Getting a common identity could be a step in the right direction.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the two men would wear matching gear for their match against The Bloodline at The Show of Shows. Only time will tell if these steps help the duo co-exist during the match.

Will working double-duty affect Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania XL?

Every man in the WrestleMania Night One main event will be pulling double duty except The Rock. The grueling tag-team match could have significant ramifications for the championship matches scheduled for Night 2.

While Cody Rhodes will lock horns with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Title against Drew McIntyre.

McIntyre has tried to warn Rollins that wrestling The Rock and Roman Reigns could leave him vulnerable during his World Title defense against a hungry Scottish Psychopath.

It will be a tough weekend for Cody and Seth, but it seems that the latter could have more to lose than gain. With the threat of The Scottish Warrior and The Bloodline, especially The Rock, looming on The Visionary, the World Heavyweight Champion will have to calculate his moves with precision to avoid a crushing heartbreak at The Showcase of the Immortals next month.

