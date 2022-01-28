"WrestleMania main event caliber match" - Seth Rollins on facing Roman Reigns at WWE Royal Rumble

Seth Rollins has opened up about his upcoming match with Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble for the Universal Championship.

The Tribal Chief and The Visionary Leader have history dating back to their days in The Shield. This will be the first time since Money in the Bank 2016 that the two stars will face each other in singles action at a premium live event.

During a recent interview with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT, Seth Rollins described his upcoming match with Roman Reigns as "a WrestleMania main event caliber match."

“This is a WrestleMania main event caliber match, no question, said Rollins.'' ''I definitely think we’re going to kick WrestleMania season off the right way. It’s always going to be me and Roman. It’s always going to come down to me and Roman."

Seth Rollins says he's looking forward to his match with Roman Reigns at WWE Royal Rumble

Rollins has defeated Reigns twice for a world title. At WrestleMania 31, he pinned The Head of the Table to capture his first WWE Championship and he reclaimed the title at Money in the Bank in 2016.

The Visionary is confident that history will repeat itself at Royal Rumble and stated that he's looking forward to the bout.

“In many ways, we are the biggest two stars in WWE in this generation and I think fans have been clamouring for this match – especially where both of us are at in our career paths – and we didn’t think we were going to get it,'' said Rollins. ''But now, here we are and I’m looking forward to the electricity of the Rumble."

Roman Reigns has been Universal Champion for over 500 days, and there's a chance that his reign could come to an end this Saturday night. Rollins has defeated him before, and he can do so again.

Do you think Reigns or Rollins will win at the Royal Rumble? Sound off below!

