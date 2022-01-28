"A real surprise for people" - Seth Rollins on who he’d like to see win the Royal Rumble match

Seth Rollins has shared his thoughts on which WWE Superstars should emerge victorious in the Men's Royal Rumble match.

The Visionary is slated to go one-on-one with 'The Tribal Chief' Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at the event. The show will also feature the traditional men's and women's Royal Rumble matches, with the winner earning a title shot at WrestleMania.

During a recent interview with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT, Seth Rollins spoke about the significance of the Rumble match.

“I think the Royal Rumble is often the place to make new stars, too. You look at Bianca Belair on the female side, winning the Royal Rumble catapulted her into superstardom. I’d love to see that on the men’s side. I think there’s a lot of guys bubbling and always need new top faces. I’d love to see someone come out of nowhere and win it, a real surprise for people to get behind," said Rollins.

Rollins said he'd like to see several superstars win the prestigious bout, including Finn Balor and Montez Ford.

“Tons of guys on the RAW roster; Finn Balor is someone who is right there. Chad Gable. Matt Riddle. Randy Orton is obviously already made, but he’s riding a lot of momentum right now. There’s a ton of guys – Montez Ford too – that I’d love to see take that next step and use the Royal Rumble as the springboard,” he added.

Seth Rollins could win his third Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble

Seth Rollins' last run as Universal Champion was in late 2019. He dropped the title to 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt at Crown Jewel pay-per-view that year. At the Royal Rumble, it's possible he could reclaim the gold.

The Visionary is undefeated against his opponent Roman Reigns in world title matches on pay-per-view. He has defeated Reigns before, and he could do it again on Saturday night.

