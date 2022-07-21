Seth Rollins comments on the possibility of a Shield reunion

The Shield may have been one of the most popular factions ever in WWE, but don't count on a reunion anytime soon. Or ever, according to founding member Seth Rollins.

The Kingslayer, who will be facing Riddle at SummerSlam in 10 days, recently spoke exclusively to Stephanie Cash at DigitalSpy.com. During their conversation, the topic of the group coming together once again came up.

According to Rollins, it's never going to happen, as the three former Hounds of Justice have simply become too big for the group to ever work properly again:

"It wouldn't look the way you want it to look. It wouldn't be like the old days in The Shield, it would be a different animal. I think we're all just too big stars with too big personalities at this point," said Rollins.

There is one scenario, however, where Rollins can picture the three of them standing together once more:

"The next time you see us together, it's going to be when we're inducted into the Hall of Fame. That's going to be it."

The Shield members all went on to be world champions

It was at Survivor Series 2012 where The Shield first made their presence known on WWE's main roster. Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Dean Ambrose (now Jon Moxley in AEW) all came to the ring through the crowd to attack then-WWE Champion CM Punk's opponents in that night's Triple Threat championship match.

Since then, all three have gone on to hold multiple world championships across both WWE and AEW. In fact, at the 2016 Money in the Bank event, each member of the faction held the WWE Championship on the same night. They have a total of 12 world championship reigns between them since founding the faction.

Moxley is currently the AEW Interim World Champion, his second run with the company's top title. He is expected to face off with CM Punk in a title unification match later this year.

Meanwhile, Reigns currently holds both the WWE and Universal Championships, having united the two belts at WrestleMania this past Spring. He will be defending them against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam in a Last Man Standing match.

